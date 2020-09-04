Rapper Allegedly Swings Hatchet At Strangers After Entering Their Home

Police charged a rapper after he allegedly attempted to hit two strangers with a hatchet in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Richard Lamar Hawk, known as Silento, reportedly entered the unlocked home and attempted to assault two strangers before they were able to disarm him in the Valley Village, the AP reported. Hawk is best known for his hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

Hawk is held on a $105,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the AP reported. At the time of the alleged incident, Hawk was reportedly out on bail from a previous arrest that occurred in Orange County, California.

Prosecutors allege rapper Silento walked into a stranger's unlocked Los Angeles home and swung a hatchet at two people. The rapper known for his hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.https://t.co/NWOjLXs0k6 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 4, 2020

Hawk is reportedly scheduled for arraignment on Friday, though it’s unclear if he has an attorney, according to the AP. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was released in 2015 and was a hit, the AP reported.

