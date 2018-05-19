Rapper Accepts White House Meeting About Criminal Justice Reform. Then Jay-Z Calls Him And Tells Him NOT To Meet Trump.

On Friday, rapper Meek Mill was scheduled to visit the White House for their symposium on criminal justice reform. This particular topic has been embraced by President Trump, as well as top advisors including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump; the symposium included figures like far-left CNN commentator Van Jones. Mill, who has stumped for criminal justice reform, was apparently eager to help shape the discussion.

Then he got a call from fellow rapper Jay-Z. Jay-Z apparently told Mill that it would be “problematic for his image and for the cause” to meet with Trump, according to TMZ. Other rappers quickly phoned Mill to prevent him from going full Kanye West. Meek pulled out, and gave this statement to TMZ:

I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantIy I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system. – READ MORE

