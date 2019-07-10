Rapinoe Again Slams Trump, Says Team Won’t Be ‘Co-Opted or Corrupted’ by Administration

Megan Rapino, the U.S. women’s soccer team star, made clear on CNN on Tuesday night that the team has zero interest in going to the White House because they don’t want their “platform” to be “corrupted” by the Trump administration.

If you know nothing about Rapinoe, then know that during the women’s World Cup tournament, she made headlines by claiming she’s “not going to the f***ing White House.”

She later apologized for the profanity but not the sentiment.

Rapinoe explained to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night that all the teammates she spoke with about this told her they wouldn’t to go to the White House either.

Said Rapinoe, “I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life. I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration.” – READ MORE