Rape, sex trafficking and the spread of disease on the U.N.’s watch

The U.N.’s problems, however, are larger than inefficiency and overspending; they include rape, sex trafficking and the spread of disease.

In August, 2016, the U.N. finally admitted that they, in fact, “played a role” in the cholera epidemic in Haiti, resulting in the deaths of at least 10,000 people while sickening hundreds of thousands more. After years of stonewalling, the U.N. admission comes only after a scathing independent report for U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. The New York Times reported:

“[The investigator] wrote that the United Nations‘ Haiti cholera policy ‘is morally unconscionable, legally indefensible and politically self-defeating.’ He added, ‘It is also entirely unnecessary.’ The organization’s continuing denial and refusal to make reparations to the victims, he argued, ‘upholds a double standard according to which the U.N. insists that member states respect human rights, while rejecting any such responsibility for itself.’ He said, ‘It provides highly combustible fuel for those who claim that U.N.peacekeeping operations trample on the rights of those being protected…’”

The euphemistic word here is “fuel.” Many people call it “evidence.”

Cholera wasn’t the only thing the U.N. was doing in Haiti. The Associated Press reported in April of this year of a “U.N. child sex ring” impacting at least 23 countries. Their investigation found, “U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world — signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, the AP found, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *