Random drug tests for members of Congress? This Republican says it’s time

Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins introduced a resolution this week that would subject all sitting members of the House and Senate to random drug testing.

The measure lays out a proposal under which all lawmakers would have to face a “random drug test once per term.”

Lawmakers would be told if a positive result is found, and those results would also go to the House and Senate Ethics Committees for review.

Lawmakers who refuse to be tested would be named and shamed by the ethics committees. The resolution also says lawmakers themselves would have to reimburse Congress for the cost of the testing.