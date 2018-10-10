Rand Paul’s Wife: I Sleep with a Loaded Gun Thanks to Leftists’ Threats

Kelley Paul, The Wife Of Sen. Rand Paul (R-ky), Described Her Increasing Concerns For The Safety Of Herself And Her Family Amidst Increasing Calls From Democrats And The Broader Left To Amplify Politically Motivated Hostility Towards Republicans. She Offered Her Remarks In A Friday Interview With Breitbart News Deputy Political Director Amanda House.

“We’ve updated all of our security systems at home. I sleep with a loaded gun by my bed. I’m home alone a lot, obviously when Rand is [in Washington, DC], and so I’ve got deadbolts all around my house so that if someone’s in my house when I go to bed I’m deadbolted in three different levels,” Paul told House.

“It’s bizarre. I’ve never been like this in my whole life. … We used to never even lock our doors, and now that has all changed. Even going out to dinner in D.C., last night, you worry. You hope that people aren’t going to come up and just start screaming at you.”

Paul recalled a neighbor assaulting her husband outside their home in Bowling Green, KY, describing what she said is an increasingly politically polarized America. Her husband suffered broken ribs as a result of the attack, and the attacker was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration.

“Words do matter, and there are so many, quite frankly, unhinged [and] unstable people out there, and when they hear someone on their side telling them, ‘Get up in their face,’ they take that literally, and they think that gives them a license to be very aggressive, be harassing, throw people out of restaurants, and I don’t think anybody wants to live in a country like that,” Paul continued. – READ MORE

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that he believes lawmakers should work together to achieve common ground in order to put out the fires that have erupted as a result of intense political back-and-forth and inflammatory rhetoric.

During a Tuesday interview with Kentucky’s WLAP-AM, Rand told radio host Leland Conway that he was worried that there “is going to be an assassination” as a result of the expanding political divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Paul, who believes that the ramped-up rhetoric is partly a result of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings and subsequent confirmation, said that it’s important for lawmakers to set the example and choose their words wisely.

“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” Paul told Conway.- READ MORE