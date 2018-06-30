Rand Paul’s Attacker Sues Back, Wants Money for Brush Piles

The man who attacked Republican Sen. Rand Paul in November is countersuing the Kentucky senator for “unsightly” debris, WBKO reported Wednesday.

Rene Boucher’s lawyer, Matt Baker, filed the countersuit in Warren Circuit Court in Kentucky on Wednesday, along with a motion to dismiss Paul’s lawsuit.

The countersuit is seeking “all compensatory and punitive damages permitted by law,” citing how Paul allegedly violated Rivergreen Homeowners Association bylaws by piling debris and other waste near Boucher’s property.

Paul allegedly ”historically caused to be deposited and accumulated on his property various piles, heaps and mounds of trash, debris, waste, dead trees, stumps and refuse of all types and configurations,” according to the countersuit.

The suit named at least three instances where Paul had piled debris near Boucher’s property, including the Nov. 3 incident that led to Boucher attacking the senator and breaking six of his ribs.

Baker also filed a motion to dismiss Paul’s request for an injunction, which would bar Boucher from having contact with the Pauls.

Baker’s reasoning is that the attack was an “isolated” incident and that Boucher had already been barred from contacting Paul by the federal judge presiding over Boucher’s criminal case. – READ MORE

