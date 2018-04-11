Rand Paul warns gloating Trump critics: Mueller’s ‘great overstep’ a danger to all Americans

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says all Americans should be worried about civil liberties in the wake of the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen.

The nebulous limits to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation, coupled with his willingness to test them, had the Republican lawmaker ringing alarm bells Tuesday. Mr. Paul told a Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that the FBI’s legal tendrils have wandered far from their original target — the truth about possible collusion between Russian state actors and Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

“The first question we ought to ask is what does this have to do with Russia,” Mr. Paul said during an “American Newsroom” appearance. “I thought the special prosecutor was investigating Russian collusion. Going after someone’s personal attorney is a great overstep, I think, in the authority of the prosecutor.

“This is why I have opposed really having special prosecutors for almost anything,” the lawmaker continued, the Daily Caller reported. “I think they abuse their authority. I think Mueller has abused his authority. They say, ‘well he asked somebody else, another U.S. attorney to do it.’ Yes, but this is coming at the behest of Mueller. I think this investigation no longer has much to do with Russia. I would warn people around America who … don’t like the president [that say], ‘Oh, this is just fine because it’s against President Trump.’ This is an enormous power used against anybody.” – READ MORE

