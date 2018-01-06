Rand Paul Wants To Stop Foreign Aid To Countries That ‘Hate Us And Burn Our Flag’ (VIDEO)

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Thursday it’s time to stop giving money to countries that hate the United States, and redirect the funds to rebuilding America’s infrastructure.

“I would take the money that we send to a lot of countries that aren’t necessarily our friends like Pakistan, I would redirect that money into building roads and bridges here,” Paul said on “Fox and Friends.” “I have a bill that I will introduce next week, that will take the about $2 billion we spend in Pakistan, let’s spend it in the United States … Let’s don’t give it to people who hate us and burn our flag and chant: ‘Death to America.’”

Paul said there were steps the government could take so there wouldn’t be an increase in national security risks for America. – READ MORE

