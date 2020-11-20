Rand Paul Vows To Do ‘Everything’ He Can To Stop Biden From ‘Locking Us Up’ Over COVID

Sen. Rand Paul vowed he would do “everything” he could to “prevent” a natnional COVID lockdown under a President Joe Biden.

During an interview with WABC radio in New York on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul vowed he would do “everything” he could to “prevent” another lockdown under a President Joe Biden.

Paul’s comments come in the wake of members of Biden’s coronavirus task force debating whether a national lockdown might be needed as coronavirus cases spike in some parts of the U.S.

So ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ wants to lock us down and force everyone to mask up. Doesn’t anyone care to know if mask mandates help? The data on mask mandates actually shows an INCREASED rate of COVID cases after the mandates. Mask Mandates and Infection Rates. https://t.co/UkjWhx6TgI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 12, 2020

“Today, Biden’s talking more about a lockdown. This is absolutely why he’s going to be a terrible president if we get him,” Paul told New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

“He’s going to ruin the country,” Paul said. “Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either.” – READ MORE

