Rand Paul Vows To Do ‘Everything’ He Can To Stop Biden From ‘Locking Us Up’ Over COVID

Share:

Sen. Rand Paul vowed he would do “everything” he could to “prevent” a natnional COVID lockdown under a President Joe Biden.

During an interview with WABC radio in New York on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul vowed he would do “everything” he could to “prevent” another lockdown under a President Joe Biden.

Paul’s comments come in the wake of members of Biden’s coronavirus task force debating whether a national lockdown might be needed as coronavirus cases spike in some parts of the U.S.

“Today, Biden’s talking more about a lockdown. This is absolutely why he’s going to be a terrible president if we get him,” Paul told New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

“He’s going to ruin the country,” Paul said. “Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.