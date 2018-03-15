Rand Paul vows to block Trump’s nominees to run State and CIA

Sen. Rand Paul announced Wednesday he will oppose the nominations of both Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel, who President Trump has selected to serve as secretary of state and CIA director, respectively.

Paul, R-Ky., pledged “I’m going to do everything I can to block them,” and was particularly critical of Haspel, who he said showed “joyful glee” when a suspected terrorist was tortured at one of the so-called black sites during the Iraq War. Haspel has served at the CIA for more than three decades and is currently the deputy director. She was in charge of one black site located in Thailand.

Paul said he opposes Pompeo, who is now the CIA director, because he backs “regime change” in Iran and was a supporter of the Iraq War.

Paul voted against Pompeo when he was confirmed as the head of the CIA last year.

He’s even more determined to keep Haspel from confirmation.

“It’s galling to read of her glee during the waterboarding,” Paul said. “It’s absolutely appalling.” – READ MORE

