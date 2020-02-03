Rand Paul urges Trump to take immediate action against John Bolton, revoke his security clearance

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) urged President Donald Trump on Saturday to immediately rescind John Bolton’s security clearance.

As Trump’s former national security adviser, Bolton holds a top security clearance, meaning he is privy to extremely sensitive intelligence that only a small number of senior-level government officials have authorization to see, hear, or access.

But Paul wants that privilege revoked.

No one, especially not John Bolton, should be able to use their security clearance for profit! I say revoke his clearance now ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/nH0qyrwEYe — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 1, 2020

Paul linked to a RealClearPolitics news story that reported that Bolton's security clearance is in jeopardy of being revoked after Trump's impeachment trial concludes.