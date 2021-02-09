Rand Paul turns the tables on Chuck Schumer, demands his impeachment by applying standard Dems use against Trump

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) declared Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) should be impeached if the standard Democrats are applying against former President Donald Trump is applied equally to all politicians in positions of leadership.

Last spring, as the Supreme Court was preparing to hear oral arguments in a monumental case that could have significantly impacted abortion rights in the U.S., Schumer spoke out against Supreme Court Associated Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh using inflammatory language.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said at a pro-abortion rally. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

In response, Supreme Court Chief Justice spoke out against Schumer in a rare and extraordinary statement, condemning the New York Democrat for “dangerous” rhetoric.

Roberts said, in part: Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Paul said that if Congress applied Democrats’ impeachment standard fairly, Schumer should also be impeached and put on trial by the Senate.- READ MORE

