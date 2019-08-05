Rand Paul to Limit August Senate Activities After Partial Lung Removal Surgery Stemming from 2017 Assault

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced that he would “limit” his work in August after having surgery to remove a part of his lung damaged in the 2017 assault on him by his neighbor.

In a tweet published on Monday morning, Paul revealed that he had lung surgery over the weekend to remove a part that was damaged when he was assaulted by his neighbor — Rene Boucher — two years ago.

“Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September.”

As IJR previously reported, Boucher broke six of the Kentucky senator’s ribs — with three displaced fractures — and caused a buildup of fluid between the lungs and chest, called a pleural effusion, after he had tackled Paul during a clash between the two men. – READ MORE