Rand Paul Threatens to Push for Hunter Biden Testimony If GOP Agrees to Call Witnesses in Senate Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears to be getting ready to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would allow the upper chamber to begin its trial of the charges.

That will set off a fight between senators of whether or not to request new witnesses and documents in the trial.

My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more! https://t.co/hrOzVyiG9x — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2020

On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said in a tweet that he plans on forcing a vote to call former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to testify in the trial.

