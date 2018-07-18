Politics Security
RAND PAUL: ‘The Only Person We Know Colluded with Russia was HILLARY CLINTON’ (Video)
Senator Rand Paul continued to call-out the media’s blatant double-standard surrounding allegations of Russian-collusion this week, saying the “only person” we actually know “colluded with Russia” was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Paul was speaking with Fox News when he blasted the left’s full-fledged obsession with Vladimir Putin Tuesday, adding that Robert Mueller’s year-long investigation has so far yielded no evidence the Trump campaign worked with the Kremlin.
