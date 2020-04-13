Rand Paul tells Kentucky gov to ‘take a step back’ for threatening mandatory quarantine for church-goers

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear to “take a step back” on Friday after the governor warned residents that they would be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days if they attended an in-person Easter church service — due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here,” he tweeted

Beshear, a Democrat, announced this week that people seen taking part in mass gatherings — including in-person church services — would have license plate numbers taken, which would in turn be given to local health departments — who would force the offender to go into quarantine. – READ MORE

