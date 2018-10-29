Rand Paul slams Saudi Arabia at Montana rally with Trump Jr.: ‘Remember who attacked us on 9/11’

The Saudis say columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a fistfight in their consulate in Istanbul; reaction from Republican Senator Rand Paul, a longtime critic of U.S. policy in the Middle East.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is intent on blocking a $110 billion arms sale with Saudi Arabia, which he labeled as a sponsor of terrorism during a Montana rally with Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday.

Paul, R-Ky., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told a crowd in Missoula that the U.S. can no longer look away from Saudi Arabia’s bad behavior. His comments came during an event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, the Hill reported.

(…)

He reminded the crowd that 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks were Saudis, and accused the kingdom of funding terror activities.

“Anyone remember who attacked us on 9/11?” he said. “Anybody heard of a madrassa? They have 20,000 madrassas in Pakistan funded by the Saudis that teach hatred of Christians, hatred of Jews, hatred of Hindus, throughout the world.” – READ MORE