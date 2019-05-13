Rand Paul Slams ‘Hypocrite’ Adam Schiff: ‘He Was All for Obama Using Executive Privilege’ (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) went after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), blasting him as a “hypocrite” for targeting President Donald Trump for his use of executive privilege when he was perfectly fine with former President Barack Obama’s use of the power.

While giving an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Paul — the junior senator from Kentucky who sits on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs — torched Schiff as a “hypocrite” for his criticism of Trump’s use of “executive privilege” after he was “all for” Obama using it.

"I think I'm entirely consistent in saying no president should be king. That includes my president," Sen. Rand Paul says when asked about his previous comments criticizing then-President Barack Obama as a "king" for invoking executive power https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/jRbhd8CIls — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 12, 2019

“I think the clip of Adam Schiff you played showed it accurately: he’s a hypocrite. He was all for President Obama using executive privilege and now he’s against this president.” – READ MORE