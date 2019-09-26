Rand Paul Slams Democrats’ ‘Desperate Witch Hunt’ Against Donald Trump

As Democrats push forward with requests for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, one of the president’s staunchest allies is calling their bluff.

That ally is Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

“Ever since Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have been on a mission to reverse those results, even though it’s meant dragging the country through one desperate witch hunt after another,” Paul wrote.

He made his comments in an exclusive op-ed for Breitbart.

Sen. @RandPaul: “Ever since Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have been on a mission to reverse those results, even though it’s meant dragging the country through one desperate witch hunt after another.” https://t.co/BBGVNhrqPn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 25, 2019

While some might consider “witch hunt” to be strong language for the campaign against the president, it’s a characterization of Democrats’ tactics that Trump uses himself. – READ MORE