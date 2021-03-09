Rand Paul questions if US borrowing puts country on path to become Venezuela

Sen. Rand Paul, one of the most outspoken Republicans about government spending, took to Twitter Sunday to ask if Congress’ borrowing is putting the U.S. economy on the same path as Venezuela’s.

“New 1,000,000 bolivar note in Venezuela worth 53 cents,” Paul tweeted, while linking to a Bloomberg report on hyperinflation in Caracas. “Will US be the next Venezuela with Congress borrowing over $6 trillion in one year?”

New 1,000,000 bolivar note in Venezuela worth 53 cents. Will US be the next Venezuela with Congress borrowing over $6 trillion in one year? Hyperinflation Pushes Venezuela to Print 1,000,000-Bolivar Bills – Bloomberg https://t.co/IzPGWrNAwv — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 7, 2021

Paul’s comments came just a day after the Senate passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in a 50-49 vote. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also expressed dismay over some of what he identified as wasteful spending in the bill, including providing billions in financial assistance to states that do not need it. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --