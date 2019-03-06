Rand Paul Proposes Bill to End the $6T War in Afghanistan, Use Savings to Give Troops Who Served a Bonus (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced legislation Tuesday morning that would end the war in Afghanistan and give $2,500 bonuses to those who served in the War on Terror.

The war in Afghanistan started in October 2001 and is the longest war in U.S. history. So far, the War on Terror has cost the American taxpayers $6 trillion, with an annual expense of $45 billion in 2018. Beyond the financial costs, around 3,200 American lives were lost on the battlefield along with 20,000 who were wounded.

Sen. Paul argued that, while he supported going to war after the attacks on September 11, 2001, he believes that battle is won. He doesn’t believe Americans should stay in the Middle East to continue “nation-building.”

This week, I am introducing legislation to end a war that should have ended long ago, the war in Afghanistan. The United States has been fighting the War on Terror since October of 2001 and it has cost 6 trillion dollars. pic.twitter.com/UBxeq0NsQe — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 5, 2019