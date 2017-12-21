Politics TV
Rand Paul Just Dropped A Flaming Verbal Bowling Ball on Obama, Lynch & Cronies (VIDEO)
Sen. Rand Paul is ringing in the Holidays with a verbal drop kick to Barack Obama’s upper torso.
And a swift kick for Obama’s buddies too.
Merry Christmas!
Time to investigate high ranking Obama government officials who might have colluded to prevent the election of @realDonaldTrump! This could be WORSE than Watergate!
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2017
You can almost hear the paper shredders throughout the Beltway from bordering states.