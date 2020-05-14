Rand Paul: I ‘Strongly Believe’ Obama Gave ‘Direct Oversight And Direct Permission For’ Russia Probe And Flynn

Sen. Rand Paul says that he “strongly believes” that former President Barack Obama was behind the FBI’s illegitimate investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Paul on Tuesday, “Do you think that it is right to let the American people know who decided to unmask General Flynn from those phone call transcripts?”

“Absolutely and I don’t believe any of this could have happened without President Obama,” Paul said. “I completely believe that not only did he know — and others have already said that he knew about the conversation, he knew about trying to go after General Flynn and that it was being directed from the White House.”

“So I have every expectation that President Obama is in the middle of this,” Paul added. “But I think it’s worse. I think you go back to Operation Crossfire Hurricane, the whole fake dossier and all the stuff, all of the FISA warrants that were I think improperly and illegally gotten started on the Trump campaign, I really strongly believe that President Obama gave specific and direct oversight and direct permission for this.” – READ MORE

