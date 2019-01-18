Rand Paul Has a Better Idea If Pelosi Won’t Hold SOTU in the House: ‘Let’s Hold It in the Senate’

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked the president to move the date of the State of the Union address due to the partial government shutdown, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested President Donald Trump continue with his speech but proposed he give it somewhere else.

The Republican senator said Pelosi’s request is a “real affront to the American people,” he told “Fox & Friends.”

Paul then suggested that if the House won’t allow President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address then he should deliver it in the Senate instead — it is traditionally held in the House

Senator McConnell is in charge of the Senate. If Mrs. Pelosi refuses to allow the president to deliver the State of the Union in the House, I propose we move it to the Senate and make it happen! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 17, 2019