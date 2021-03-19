Rand Paul Grills Fauci Over Why Vaccinated Americans Should Still Wear Masks: ‘Isn’t It Just Theater?’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is urging Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to some semblance of normal life.

The Kentucky senator has even urged people to “throw your mask away” after receiving the vaccine.

However, health experts say Americans should still wear masks after they get the vaccine because there is a chance they could still transmit the virus.

During a Senate hearing Thursday, Paul had some questions for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, about why he suggests people should continue to wear masks after getting vaccinated.

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: “Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/z3zaCclao0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2021

“You’re telling everybody to wear a mask, whether they’ve had an infection or vaccine. What I’m saying is they have immunity, and everybody agrees they have immunity,” Paul said.

He asked, “What studies do you have that people who’ve had the vaccine or have had the infection are spreading the infection? If we’re not spreading the infection isn’t it just theater?”- READ MORE

