Rand Paul gives 2-word response to Fauci’s unearthed emails

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky ., shared two words in response to news of unearthed emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Thousands of emails obtained by Buzzfeed News and hundreds more reviewed by The Washington Post through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show Fauci’s responses to both critiques and high praise as he worked to communicate the dangers of COVID-19 to the U.S. as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Told you,” Paul wrote in a Tuesday tweet with the hashtag #firefauci.

He added in another tweet: “Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails.”

Told you 👀 #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

Paul has repeatedly criticized Fauci on social media and in interviews for his comments on herd immunity, wearing masks even after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and his dismissal of a theory suggesting COVID-19 may have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China that has gained more credibility among members of the media in recent weeks despite early snubbing of the idea. – READ MORE

