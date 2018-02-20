Rand Paul Campaigns for Senate Candidate Kelli Ward, Calls for ‘Battle’ Against Establishment

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul campaigned Friday for Dr. Kelli Ward, who is running for Senate in Arizona, and suggested that the race is really part of a “battle” between conservatives and establishment.

Paul addressed Ward’s supporters at a rally in Scottsdale, telling them that she is a “constitutional conservative” who “will not be afraid of the establishment, and they will not boss her around.”

Ward — a former state senator — is running to replace incumbent GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, who opted not to pursue re-election in 2018. Former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio and U.S. congresswoman Martha McSally are also seeking the GOP nomination.

At Friday’s rally, the main focus for both Ward and Paul was the fight against the Republican establishment in Washington, D.C.

Ward expressed her desire to “change the status quo” in the nation’s capital, while Paul — just over a week after he shut down the federal government over a spending bill — touted his status as possibly “the most unpopular person in Washington.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *