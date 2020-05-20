Rand Paul Calls Out Dr. Fauci, Shares Chart Showing COVID-19 Mortality Rate Similar To Flu For People Under 60

Senator Rand Paul shared a link to a chart showing the coronavirus death rate is similar to the seasonal flu for people under 60, complete with the caption: “Paging Dr. Fauci.”

The chart comes from an article posted in the Conservative Review, written by Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz, in which numbers are presented from a Dutch economics magazine.

Paging Dr. Fauci: scientific evidence shows mortality rate for coronavirus approximates the annual flu for people under 60#freeourpeople #openeconomynow Horowitz: One chart exposes the lie behind universal lockdowns – Conservative Review https://t.co/1FrFWiVBPA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 17, 2020



It includes percentages of mild or asymptomatic patients, which are all well over 90 percent, along with the hospitalization and mortality rates.

“You have to get to the 50-59 age group just to reach a 0.1% fatality rate, the level often cited as the overall death rate for the seasonal flu,” Horowitz writes. – READ MORE

