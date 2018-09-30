RAND PAUL CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO WHO DOXXED SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REPUBLICANS

Sen. Rand Paul called for an investigation Friday to determine and punish who published the personal information of three Republican senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexual assault.

“Yesterday there was an attempt to incite people by publishing the personal information of Senators – including home addresses – endangering them & their families,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted. “This should be investigated & the perpetrators punished. There is too much hatred and violence in politics these days.”

Three members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch, both of Utah — had their personal information, including their phone numbers and home addresses, posted on their respective Wikipedia pages shortly after each questioned Kavanaugh at Thursday’s hearing. – READ MORE

A U.S. Congresswoman — or her staff — leaking the home addresses of members of the United States Senate on the internet.

Allegedly.

Welcome to 2018 and the circus is in town and it is packed daily. And who doesn’t love a good freak show complete with a wig-wearing side show.

Who just happens to be an unhinged member of Congress too.

Step right up, folk. behold the freak show.

Please read my statement on false allegations regarding the leak of the personal information of U.S. Senators: pic.twitter.com/YBEekR6jBB — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 29, 2018

This denial is angry. This suggests she doesn’t have the temperment to be a Member of Congress. When someone is accused of something they didn’t do, they must not be angry. They must not be defiant. They must not question the motives of the accuser. They must be calm and serene. https://t.co/IcMiozv5mk — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 29, 2018

No, no. We have credible accusations corroborated by Twitter showing definitively that you, in fact, have undeniably engaged in doxxing of US Senators through your office.#BelieveTheIP#IStandWithTheIP https://t.co/KybPL1nS8W — ||:\|__VM__||\:| Dregius Maximus (@myhtopoeic) September 29, 2018