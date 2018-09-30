    True Pundit

    RAND PAUL CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO WHO DOXXED SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REPUBLICANS

    Sen. Rand Paul called for an investigation Friday to determine and punish who published the personal information of three Republican senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexual assault.

    “Yesterday there was an attempt to incite people by publishing the personal information of Senators – including home addresses – endangering them & their families,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted. “This should be  investigated & the perpetrators punished. There is too much hatred and violence in politics these days.”

    Three members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch, both of Utah — had their personal information, including their phone numbers and home addresses, posted on their respective Wikipedia pages shortly after each questioned Kavanaugh at Thursday’s hearing. – READ MORE

    A U.S. Congresswoman — or her staff — leaking the home addresses of members of the United States Senate on the internet.

    Allegedly.

