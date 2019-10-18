Rand Paul Blocks Senate Democrats’ Rebuke Of Trump’s Syria Pullout

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) shut down an effort by Democrat Chuck Schumer (NY) to rebuke President Trump over his decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria.

Schumer attempted to get consent on Thursday to bring up the House-passed resolution, arguing that “we’re in real trouble,” according to The Hill.

On Tuesday, the house voted 354-60 “opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”

Paul blasted Schumer, saying “He should come to the floor and say that we are ready to declare war. We are ready to authorize force, and we are going to stick our troops in the middle of this messy, messy, five-sided civil war where we would be ostensibly opposed to the Turkish government that has made an incursion.” – READ MORE