Rand Paul blocks resolution calling for release of Mueller report

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution calling for special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on the Russia probe be made public, marking the fifth time Republicans have blocked the House-passed measure.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked for unanimous consent on Thursday to pass the resolution, which cleared the House in a 420-0 vote earlier this year.

“What we’re talking about is basic transparency, let’s make sure the full Mueller report is released to Congress … and then let’s make sure the American people see as much of this report as possible,” Warner said from the Senate floor.

He added that to warn future campaigns and candidates about potential election interference “we need to fully understand what the Russians were trying to do.”

Under Senate rules, any one senator can request that any bill or resolution be passed. But because it requires the signoff of every senator, any one senator can also block their request. – READ MORE