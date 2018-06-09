Rand Paul Blocked in Bid to End Indefinite Detention of Americans

Sen. Rand Paul (R-ky) Wants To End The U.s. Government’s Ability To Detain People Indefinitely, Arguing That It Violates Americans’ Sixth Amendment Rights To A Speedy And Public Trial.

He has proposed an amendment to the yearly, must-pass defense legislation authorizing Pentagon spending that would repeal a 2012 provision giving the president the ability to indefinitely detain anyone based on the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Paul, a Libertarian, has long-pushed for Congress to approve a new AUMF, arguing that it is a blank check for costly and unfettered war.

However, sources suspect that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is secretly blocking the amendment from being included in a package of GOP amendments that would be voted on and attached to the defense bill, since its inclusion requires consent from all senators.

“It is inconceivable that in 2018, a senator would block language to prevent indefinite detention of Americans. What happened to the rule of law? Lindsey Graham should own up to this and explain to innocent Americans why he’s fine with detaining them indefinitely,” said a senior Senate aide. – READ MORE

