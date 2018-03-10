Rand Paul Attacker Pleads Guilty. Here’s The Prison Sentence Prosecutors Are Pursuing.

On Friday, the man who assaulted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) late last year pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in a Kentucky federal courtroom.

Paul’s neighbor, registered Democrat Rene Boucher, pled guilty to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury. That charge stemmed from when he tackled Paul on November 3. Federal prosecutors are reportedly pursuing a 21-month jail sentence against Boucher.

Regarding sentencing, defense attorney Matthew Baker told CNN that they will “ask in general terms for mercy and leniency and hope the court will give it thoughtful consideration and consider a probated sentence.” – READ MORE

