Ralph Northam Vows ‘Consequences’ for 2A Sanctuaries that Refuse Gun Control

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says he is not opposed to counties declaring Second Amendment Sanctuary status but he vows “consequences” if those counties refuse to enforce gun control.

On December 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported CNN’s tally of over 40 counties that have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status. And on December 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that more than 1,000 residents attended the Chesapeake City Council meeting and cheered as that city declared it will defend Second Amendment rights.

The Associated Press reports the number of Second Amendment declarations sits at above 50, if one counts cities and counties together.

These declarations are all part of an effort for cities and counties to get out in front of Democrats’ assumption power in January, at which time they expected to pass numerous new gun controls. – READ MORE