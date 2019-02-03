Ralph Northam: ‘I Don’t Know’ Why Friends Called Me ‘Coonman’

Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam Said On Saturday That He Was Not Sure Why Friends Called Him “coonman” In College.

Northam became inflamed in controversy on Friday after a medical school yearbook photo emerged showing two individuals in blackface and Ku Klux Klan (KKK) attire on his page. Northam took responsibility for the controversial photo but said on Saturday that he believes that he does not appear in the picture and does not have any plans to resign.

CBS News uncovered a page from Northam’s yearbook at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) that had nicknames under his name, which includes “Coonman,” a racial slur.

During the press conference, Northam said that many friends often called him “Goose” due to his changing voice; however, he does not know why some college friends called him “Coonman.”

“I don’t know what their intent was with that,” Northam said during the press conference. – READ MORE