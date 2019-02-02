 

Ralph Northam ‘Deeply Sorry’ for Yearbook Photo of Him in Blackface or KKK Attire

Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam apologized in a statement on Friday for a medical school yearbook showing two men — one of them of himself — in blackface and the other in Klu Klux Klan attire. Northam did not state which person he was in the inflammatory photo.

Northam released a statement on Friday admitting to having the photo included in his medical school yearbook. The Virginia Democrat Gov. also admitted to appearing in the photo; however, he did not say whether he was the man in blackface or in Klu Klux Klan attire.

Breitbart News also reported how, during the 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Northam decried Republican nominee Ed Gillespie’s “racist rhetoric and fearmongering.”

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” Northam’s statement read.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” the Gov added.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service,” Northam continued. “But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.” – READ MORE

