Rally for immigrant program planned at Trump Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Supporters of a cancelled program that protects some immigrant youths in the country illegally are rallying in Las Vegas Sunday with a march at Trump International Hotel.

Several hundred are expected for the afternoon rally calling on President Donald Trump and Nevada’s elected officials to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

