Rainbow pride flag replaces POW/MIA flag at veterans memorial plaza — and public outcry is ignited

Veteran John “Bill” Williams recalled to WRC-TV that he was in Vietnam just six days before two fellow service members were shot down, declared missing in action, “and they still haven’t found their bodies.”

Such losses are why the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza in Rockville, Maryland, means so much to Williams.

And it’s also why he was upset that the plaza’s POW/MIA flag was replaced with an LGBTQ rainbow flag for pride month, the station said.

“I wasn’t happy about it at all because the park is supposed to be a veterans park,” Williams told WRC. “People died. Now they took it down and put another flag up.”

He added to the station, “If they want to put the other flag underneath, they could put it underneath, but the POW flag should be flying there.” – READ MORE