Radio Host David Webb Provides Republicans With A Tactic To Court Black Voters

Radio host David Webb told Republicans Tuesday that they need to reach out to the black community ahead of 2020, saying they should start with the churches and community centers in urban areas.

Webb said on “Fox & Friends” that the black community doesn’t automatically vote for Democrats and could end up helping the GOP in the 2020 elections.

“It’s also an assumption that blacks don’t know any better because you have their back by the Democrats. First of all, it’s the soft bigotry of low expectations,” Webb said.

Webb also said the GOP should remind their black constituents about the positive trend in the economy and credit it to President Donald Trump.

“You go to black communities, you go to any community in America … if you’re doing better economically, if you’re doing and you are under this president, then you’re going to consider who got you there,” he said.

“And that’s something that Republicans shouldn’t underestimate in the black community. Go to the churches, go to the community centers, talk to people.They’re working and they expect to be in that job next year and the following year. That’s one of the president’s big wins. It’s when the people win.”

