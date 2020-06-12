Radical protester threatens to tear cops apart if they don’t commit suicide—Seattle city councilwoman justifies his sentiments

Seattle City Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda posted a live video on Facebook, knowing it contained vicious anti-Seattle Police Department (SPD) excrement, including a threat from a piece of filth in the crowd, bellowing through a bullhorn at cops protecting their precinct.

He vomited, “‘SPD, I need you to do me a favor. Take your guns, put them onto your chins, and pull the trigger,’ the man yelled. ‘I need you to kill yourselves. That’s your only redemption. Go ahead, save us the trouble of tearing you apart and *****ing kill yourselves. Did I stutter? I said, ‘k-k-k-kill yourselves .’”

The lunatic emphasized, “****ing kill yourselves. It’s the only chance you have to do something good for the world and that’s remove yourselves from it.”

Jason Rantz, for mynorthwest.com, wrote that at the sometimes violent protests, Councilwoman Mosqueda remarked about the vermin’s threats and told the crowd “The anger you hear is justified.” Did she miss the threat to tear the cops apart, if they didn’t draw their guns and blow their own heads off? Did she miss that?

The city’s voters have packed the Seattle City Council with anti-police radical socialists. But, not to be outdone, King County Councilman Girmay Zahilay was also there and said, “I’ve seen nothing but peaceful protesters out here.” Apparently, threatening to kill cops is now peaceful. Then, turning himself into a caricature, he uttered these reassuring words to police. “You have declared war on the American people. We do not forgive, we do not forget. Expect us.” Expect us? Another threat? – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --