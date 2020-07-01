Radical leftist councilwoman refuses to blame CHOP for latest shooting death, says ‘capitalism’s brutality & endemic violence’ are at fault

On the heels of the shooting death of a black 16-year-old male at Seattle’s infamous autonomous zone — the Capitol Hill Organized Protest — radical leftist councilwoman Kshama Sawant is refusing to blame CHOP for the latest killing there.

No, for Sawant — a card-carrying socialist — the fault, of course, lies with capitalism.

“While we await details of this tragic killing, it highlights capitalism’s brutality & endemic violence,” Sawant tweeted. “Our movement rejects insinuations & falsehoods perpetuated by corporate & conservative media that this violence is outcome of CHOP or of our movement.”

That statement was a follow-up to her tweet saying, “Deepest condolences from Socialist Alternative and my Council office to the family and friends and fellow activists of the community member who was tragically killed in the drive-by shooting at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP).” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --