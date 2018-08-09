Radical Father of Man Who Trained SCHOOL SHOOTERS Was Keynote Speaker at Obama’s Democratic National Convention, Possibly Tied to World Trade Center Bombing

The Democrats really know how to pick their role models and keynote speakers. This one, however, is going to give the battered political party another black eye.

Let’s begin here. Per CBS NEWS: The man arrested at a squalid New Mexico compound is the son of a controversial Brooklyn imam who was on a list of people who “may be alleged as co-conspirators” to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, according to court documents released by prosecutors Wednesday. Siraj Wahhaj, who shares a name with his son who was arrested Saturday, testified as a character witness for Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, the notorious “blind sheikh” who was convicted in 1995 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S.

Worse yet, the entire Democratic party celebrated this man during Obama’s second trip to the White House. That was AFTER his alleged role in the WTC bombing.

Yes, you read that correctly.

And just how did the FBI delay acting on tips about this man’s son running a terror compound in New Mexico? Tell us, Director Wray, how your agents ignored the bloodlines here.

We trek back to Obama’s DNC celebration which also incredibly celebrated an alleged player in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Per Counter Jihad:

In just a few days, the Democratic National Convention “kick off events” week will include its first ever “Jumah (Arabic for gathering) at the DNC” – three Islamic-centered events beginning with a Friday afternoon prayer and sermon, an evening Islamic banquet and an all-day Islamic festival.

Many of the individuals scheduled to speak during the DNC week have extremely spurious backgrounds, including, astonishingly, support for Al Qaeda and for the U.S. State Department-designated terrorist organization, Hamas.

The celebrity Imam or “Grand Imam” slated for the event is Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

As this article will demonstrate, Wahhaj has a thirty-year, well-documented history of supporting terror and preaching religious and racial intolerance against Americans. For decades, Wahhaj has preached violence and insurrection against the U.S. with the goal of replacing the Constitution with shari’ah law, as the law of the land.

Here is Wahhaj in his own words:

“Islam is better than democracy- Allah will cause his deen [Islam as a complete way of life], Islam to prevail over every kind of system, and you know what? It will happen.” [i]

The following is a two-part profile on the man who will headline “Jumah at the Democratic National Convention.”

Read these mind-blowing statements from Wahhaj, and ask yourself, “How could the Democrats associate their party with such a man?”

“As long as you remember that if you get involved in politics, you have to be very careful that your leader is for Allah. You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.” [ii] “If only Muslims were clever politically, they could take over the United States and replace its constitutional government with a caliphate. If we were united and strong, we would elect our own emir and give allegiance to him. Take my word, if eight million Muslims unite in America, the country will come to us.”

Siraj Wahhaj actually invited Abdel-Rahman to be a guest speaker for his congregation at At-Taqwa.

Rahman’s group successfully bombed the World Trade Center in 1993, murdering 6 people and injuring over 1000. The attack blew a hole five stories deep and half the size of a football field in a lower level of the World Trade Center.

Astonishingly, Imam Wahhaj was a character witness for the blind Al Qaeda sheikh at the World Trade Center bombing trial. During his testimony, Wahhaj praised the sheikh a “respected scholar,” and “bold, as a strong, preacher of Islam. READ MORE:

