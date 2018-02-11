Radical Environmentalists Wrong Again – Not a Single Company Wants To Mine In Bears Ears, Utah

No company has applied to mine within the former boundaries of the Bears Ears National Monument since President Donald Trump’s cut to national monuments went into effect, The Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Trump announced he was rolling back Utah’s Bears Ears by about 85 percent in December.

The cuts went into effect last week, causing critics to claim mining companies would begin staking claims and applying for mining permits within the area.

“There have not been any new mining claims inside the Bears Ears area and we don’t expect there to be any anytime soon,” Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Spokeswoman Hollie Brown said in a statement to The Washington Examiner.

Environmentalists have attacked Trump’s decision as a sellout of public land to industry interests.

“Trump’s monstrous move to slash Bear’s Ears’ area by 85 percent and sell it off to mining and oil interests is a violent attack on Indigenous rights and disgrace to our nation’s cultural and natural heritage,” Rainforest Action Network Senior Campaigner Ruth Breech said in a statement days before Trump’s rollback took effect. – READ MORE