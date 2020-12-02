Rachel Maddow Suggests Those Who Contest Election Results Should ‘Go To Jail’

The MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has spent the past four years contesting the results of the 2016 on a daily basis on her television show, trying to delegitimatize Donald Trump as a president at every turn.

Now that the media has declared Democrat Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, however, Maddow has done an immediate 180. Now, she is suggesting that anyone who dares to question the results of an election should be in jail.

While talking to her guest, NAACP Legal Defense Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill, on Monday night’s show, Maddow went off on a rant that shows just how hypocritical she really is:

I think a lot of people are also worried about what you were describing there, about these tactics, both by the president and by his campaign and by Republicans who support him; that after an election, elections officials are now subject to lobbying, subject to pressure, subject to enticement or threats in a way that should get them to do whatever their party or the party in power or anybody else who has an effect in terms of influencing them, can get them to do.

I want to go back to that not being a norm in our democracy. I’m worried that now that the Trump administration has set this precedent, it will be. And it feels like the only way to stop that becoming the new normal, at least in Republican politics, is for some people to go to jail for it or to feel like they are going to get in trouble if they get caught doing something like that. – READ MORE

