Rachel Maddow slapped with $10 million lawsuit over ‘paid Russian propaganda’ accusations

MSNBC and host Rachel Maddow are facing a lawsuit over her comments against a news network she accused of being a “paid Russian propaganda” outlet.

Maddow made the claims against OAN, the One America Network, which filed the $10 million lawsuit.

“One America is wholly owned, operated and financed by the Herring family in San Diego. They are as American as apple pie,” said OAN attorney Skip Miller.

“They are not paid by Russia and have nothing to do with the Russian government,” he added. “This is a false and malicious libel, and they’re going to answer for it in a court of law.”

The complaint was filed against Maddow, MSNBC and also Comcast Corporation and NBC Universal Media. – READ MORE