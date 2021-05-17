Rachel Maddow Says She Will Have To “Rewire” Her Brain To Not View Maskless As A “Threat”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reacted to the CDC’s announcement on face coverings by saying she would have to “rewire” her brain in order to not perceive those who don’t wear masks as a “threat.”

The CDC said yesterday that those who had been vaccinated could remove their masks in indoor settings (aside from a bunch of exemptions, including airports, public transport, hospitals and care homes).

This prompted Maddow’s brain to short circuit as she expressed the difficulty she would have in dispensing with the idea of treating those who don’t wear masks as dangerous lepers.

“I’m going to have to rewire my self so that when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think ‘you are a threat’ or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated,” said Maddow.

Leftism is a mental disorder. pic.twitter.com/OejLEQAjOi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 14, 2021

“We’re going to have to rewire the way that we look at each other,” she added.

Perhaps Maddow is just sad that there’s no longer official justification to intimidate and harass those who choose not to wear masks, something that leftists have enjoyed doing for the best part of a year. – READ MORE

