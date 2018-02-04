Rachel Maddow Plays ‘Sad Trombone’ Sound To Mock The FISA Memo (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow played a sad trombone song to mock the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s memo that purports to show surveillance abuse by the FBI.

“So after all of the hype, after all of the excitement, after all of the absolute fixation on this big reveal, this big moment today, I will admit to being shocked that this is what they released. It was kind of like a sad trombone,” she said, as she played a “womp-womp” trombone sound.

“We only bring that out for very special occasions.” – READ MORE

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people “are ticked” and they’ll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win” https://t.co/5x39x20g3epic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned the FBI was going to push back against President Donald Trump’s release of the House Intelligence Committee memo and further suggestions of corruption existing within that agency.

Mudd noted the long-running operation of the FBI versus Trump’s 13 months as president and noted the FBI was vowing “to win.” – READ MORE

Political insiders who subscribe to former New York Times and Politico reporter Mike Allen’s morning e-mail newsletter — Axios AM — might realize it’s not really a “newsletter.” It’s more like a “Talking Points Memo,” and the talking points are reliably Democratic in tone. Allen’s Friday edition previewed the Nunes memo release under the headline “1 Big Thing: The memo’s price.”

The team at Axios found anonymous White House aides who think the president is screwing up, who “recognize their could be a high cost” to Trump’s decision to allow the memo’s release, as they told Allen and Jonathan Swan.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel questioned that don’t-mess-with-the-FBI spin: “Having tried–and failed–to stop the memo on grounds of ‘national security,’ ‘omissions,’ and ‘versions,’ Ds/media are out with new reasons today. Now we are told 1) memo is a nothingburger that will backfire on WH, and 2) Trump would be unwise to mess with the FBI.The latter is particularly curious. IE, the FBI is not a rogue, unaccountable agency, but you better watch out or it might come after you.” – READ MORE