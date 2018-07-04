Rachel Dolezal Booked On Charges Of Welfare Fraud

The Left’s rejected step-child, transracial Rachel Dolezal, the white woman claiming to be black on the inside, has now been booked for welfare fraud, charges she had been faced with back in May.

Pleading not guilty last month for first-degree welfare fraud, Dolezal has been charged with making a false verification statement and second-degree perjury.

“Diallo is accused of receiving more than $8,800 in food and childcare assistance illegally between August 2015 and November 2017,” reports Fox News.

Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017 as controversy swirled around her claims of being “transracial.”- READ MORE

