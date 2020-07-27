Rabid rioters burn justice center, apartment building in violent clashes: Media won’t show ‘full picture’ because ‘they don’t want you to realize Antifa’ torched homes

Share:

A violent mob set fire to a justice center construction site in Seattle, Washington, reports say.

The group of rioters also set fire to a local Starbucks, which is housed on the ground floor of an apartment building.

KIRO-TV reported that “thousands of people” peacefully gathered in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning in a demonstration of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests in Portland.

The tenor of the protest quickly change, and began to spiral out of control by afternoon.

Angry protesters, bent on destruction, reportedly set to a construction site at the King County Youth Service Center/Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center by Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Seattle Police Department said, “Approximately a dozen people … entered a construction site at the facility, set fire to portable trailers and other equipment, and broke out windows on personal vehicles in the area and court facilities.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.